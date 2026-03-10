How was CBSE 10th French paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 French paper today, March 10. As per students, Class 10 French paper was analysed as balanced and as per the prescribed syllabus.

According to Sarabjit Lall, HoD (French), DPS Sector 45, Gurugram, "the questions in the French paper were set in a balanced manner and as per the prescribed syllabus.

The reading and writing sections were clear and manageable for the students. The grammar and vocabulary questions were straightforward.

Overall, the paper was clear and straightforward, making it comfortable for the students to attempt."

When will CBSE 10th result 2026 be out?

The month-long CBSE Class 10 exam which started on February 17 will be concluded on March 11. As CBSE 10th result date is in anticipation, here's an analysis of previous years' trends. CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam, please visit the official websites- www.cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

