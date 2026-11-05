CBSE 10th, 12th time table 2027 when? Know how to download at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 time table 2027 will be released soon on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released. Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th time table 2027

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th time table 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th time table, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper 2027

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper has already been released, students who wish to practice sample paper can download it from the official portal - cbse.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 on the official portal - cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper PDF link

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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ICSE, ISC date sheets 2027 to be released after November 12; exams to begin an hour earlier: CISCE official