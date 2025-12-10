CAT answer key objection window 2025 closes today at iimcat.ac.in; know how to raise objections CAT answer key objection window 2025: CAT answer key objection window 2025 will be closed today, December 10. Know how to raise objections on CAT answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) answer key objection window 2025 will be closed on Wednesday, December 10. The candidates who wish to raise objections on CAT answer key can do so on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

To raise objections on CAT answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- user id and password. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers and supporting documents PDF. Pay CAT answer key objection window fee. Click on submit. Save IIM CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- user id and password

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to download CAT answer key. To download IIM CAT answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. IIM CAT answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link

CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

When will CAT result be out?

CAT result 2025 is likely to be out by December-end. As per the previous years' trends, CAT result was announced by December-end in the past three years - 2024, 2023, 2022 within a span of 20 to 25 days from the conduct of exam. Last year, CAT result got declared on December 19, 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 24. In 2023, CAT result was declared on December 21, approximately 21 days after the exam on November 26.

Going by the past years' trends, CAT result is expected to be announced between December 20 to 26, 20 to 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 30. CAT result once announced, is available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read: