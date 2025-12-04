Live CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) today: IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in; direct link to download CAT answer key 2025 Live Updates: CAT answer key will be released today on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Know how to download and raise objections

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 4. The candidates who will appear for CAT 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 was held earlier on November 30.

To download IIM CAT answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. IIM CAT answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link

CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to raise objections at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

After reviewing the challenges made on CAT answer key, the CAT final answer and result will be released on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in.