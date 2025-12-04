Advertisement
  CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) today: IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in; direct link to download

  Live CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) today: IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in; direct link to download

CAT answer key 2025 Live Updates: CAT answer key will be released today on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Know how to download and raise objections

CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) Today Live: Direct link to download CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in
CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) Today Live: Direct link to download CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 4. The candidates who will appear for CAT 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 was held earlier on November 30.

To download IIM CAT answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. IIM CAT answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link
  • CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference
  • Take a hard copy out of it.

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to raise objections at iimcat.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on CAT answer key objection window link
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections
  • Upload answers and supporting documents PDF
  • Pay CAT answer key objection window fee
  • Click on submit
  • Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on CAT answer key, the CAT final answer and result will be released on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in

Live updates :CAT answer key 2025 (OUT) today: IIM CAT answer key at iimcat.ac.in; direct link to download

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:34 AM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

Common Admission Test Answer Keys
