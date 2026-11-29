Over 2.83 lakh (2,83,960) candidates are appearing for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 which is being held on Sunday, November 29. The CAT slot one and two have been concluded, candidates who had appeared in the management entrance analysed the paper as moderately difficult. The CAT aspirants reviewed the Quantitative Ability (QA) section as difficult, while Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) sections analysed as moderately difficult.

Analysing the CAT slot one, Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director, T.I.M.E. said, "Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension in the morning slot was moderate-difficult overall. The overall pattern was similar to the last year. However, the section included a surprise in terms of a NEW VA question type of the Cloze Test type. There were 3 questions of this new type. The section, overall, was easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tough side. The section had a total of 24 questions, of which 16 were from Reading Comprehension and 8 were from Verbal Ability."

CAT 2026 section-wise analysis 2026

Reading Comprehension

The Reading Comprehension part had 4 passages with 4 questions each, and was difficult overall.

Verbal Ability

Verbal Ability had 3 Para Formation, 2 Para Summary and 3 Cloze Test questions, and was moderate-difficult on the whole.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning in the morning slot was moderate-difficult overall. It was easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tough side. There were 5 sets (4, 4, 4, 5 and 5 questions respectively), leaning a little towards Logical Reasoning over Data Interpretation.

Quantitative Ability

Quantitative Ability in the morning slot was moderate-difficult overall. It was slightly easier than last year’s CAT, which was on the tougher side. The section was heavily weighted towards Arithmetic. The main areas were Arithmetic, Algebra and Geometry and Mensuration.

CAT 2026 section-wise analysis by Rahul Bathla, Academic Director, MBA Wallah, PhysicsWallah

VARC

VARC has seen some change in the way the Verbal Ability questions are framed, although the overall structure of the section has remained largely similar. The variation has been more visible in the remaining eight questions, where the mix of Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Odd Sentence Out and Paragraph Completion has changed across years.

In CAT 2026, students also encountered a different type of VA question in which four words had to be placed in four separate blanks. Apart from this addition, the other question types were broadly similar to those seen in previous years. The change was noticeable, but it did not alter the overall structure of the section. Students therefore needed to be comfortable with different forms of verbal reasoning rather than depend on a fixed question pattern.

DILR

DILR followed a five-set structure, with two sets carrying five questions each and the remaining three carrying four questions each, making it a 22-question section. The paper offered a mix of manageable and time-consuming sets. Two sets were relatively doable: one based on roots and networks, and another involving bar charts and data interpretation. Students who identified and picked these sets early would have been in a good position to score.

On the other hand, two sets were difficult, lengthy and calculation-intensive. Students who spent too much time attempting these could have found time management challenging. The section was therefore as much about choosing the right sets as it was about solving them. A student who assessed the sets carefully before starting would have had an advantage over someone who attempted them in sequence.

QA

QA was moderate in difficulty, with Arithmetic dominating the paper and offering several doable questions. Algebra, on the other hand, was relatively tricky and required stronger conceptual understanding and aptitude. The overall distribution across Arithmetic and Algebra remained broadly in line with the pattern seen in previous years.

Geometry included questions involving the properties of a rhombus, a rectangle and a triangle, along with pattern-based problems. In Permutation and Combination, some questions were aptitude-oriented rather than direct applications of standard formulae. Modern Mathematics also had a meaningful presence, with around two questions reported from the area. Students who had prepared these topics thoroughly and understood the underlying concepts could identify a reasonable number of doable questions.

Overall, QA offered scoring opportunities for students with clear fundamentals and regular practice, although not every question was straightforward. Students needed to distinguish between questions that were genuinely manageable and those that could consume too much time. Compared with CAT 2025, the 2026 paper appeared relatively more challenging.

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