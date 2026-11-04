CAT admit card 2026 at iimcat.ac.in (SOON): Direct link, how to download

The IIM CAT admit card 2026 will soon be released on the official website - iimcat.ac.in, the candidates can check and download from the official IIM CAT portal, once released. As per the IIM CAT portal, the hall ticket is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 4.

The candidates can check and download CAT hall ticket 2026 on the official portal - iimcat.ac.in. The CAT hall ticket login credentials are - application login ID and password. CAT is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026 for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three sessions.

How to download IIM CAT hall ticket 2026

The candidates need to follow these steps download IIM CAT hall ticket PDF. To download IIM CAT admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on IIM CAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- User ID and Password. IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download. Save CAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT admit card 2026 PDF link

Enter application login ID and password as required login credentials

IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

CAT 2026 paper pattern

CAT 2026 paper consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam.

There will be a total of 66 questions, presented in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats. Each correct answer will earn three points, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for this important exam.

CAT 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IIM CAT 2026, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

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