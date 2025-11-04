CAT admit card 2025 release date postponed; know how to download IIM CAT hall ticket at iimcat.ac.in IIM CAT admit card release date 2025: The IIM CAT hall ticket 2025 will be released on November 12. Know how to download CAT hall ticket PDF at iimcat.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2025 release date has been deferred, the CAT hall ticket will be issued on November 12. The IIM CAT admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on November 5. The IIM CAT hall ticket once released, will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT admit card login credentials are- application login ID and password.

IIM CAT is scheduled to be held on November 30. The candidates need to follow these steps download IIM CAT hall ticket PDF. To download IIM CAT admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on IIM CAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- User ID and Password. IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download. Save CAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30 for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three sessions.

CAT 2025 paper pattern

CAT 2025 consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam.

There will be a total of 66 questions, presented in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats. Each correct answer will earn three points, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for this important exam.

For details on IIM CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.