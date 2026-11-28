With CAT 2026 approaching on Sunday, November 29, aspirants across the country are entering the final stretch of one of India's most competitive management entrance examinations. After months of preparation, mock tests, revisions and practice sessions, the last 24 hours before the examination can feel particularly overwhelming. However, this is not the time to introduce major changes to one's preparation strategy or attempt to learn everything that may have been missed.

Syed Hasan, Vice Dean at School of Business, Woxsen University has shared do's and don'ts, aspirants should follow before stepping into the examination hall.

CAT 2026 tomorrow; check these do's and don'ts

Prioritise revision

Revise and revisit already familiar concepts, formulas, calculation techniques and approaches across Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The key idea is to recall what you already know and confident about.

Avoid taking full-length mock tests

Mock tests are the pillar of your preparation of CAT. However, taking a difficult mock might not be an ideal strategy just 24 hours before. Instead, aspirants can consider light practice through a few familiar questions or short sectional exercises. The purpose should be to maintain familiarity with the examination format without creating unnecessary mental fatigue.

Get adequate sleep and maintain a routine

Sleep is often one of the first things students compromise on during examinations. However, sacrificing rest for a few additional hours of revision can prove counterproductive. CAT requires sustained concentration, logical reasoning, reading comprehension and decision-making under time constraints. These abilities depend significantly on mental alertness. Aspirants should maintain their regular sleep schedule, avoid excessive screen time before bed and ensure they get adequate rest.

A familiar routine, balanced meals and sufficient hydration can also help maintain physical and mental readiness.

Keep exam essentials ready

Last-minute logistical confusion is entirely avoidable. Aspirants should check their CAT admit card carefully and ensure they have all the documents and identification required by the official examination instructions. It is equally important to verify the examination centre's location, reporting time and travel arrangements in advance. Candidates should account for potential traffic or travel delays and plan to reach the centre with sufficient time to spare.

Checking the official instructions regarding permitted and prohibited items can help avoid unnecessary complications on examination day.

Don't let anxiety influence your confidence

It is natural to experience nervousness before an examination as competitive as CAT. However, comparing preparation levels, mock scores or expected percentiles with other aspirants at this stage can create unnecessary pressure. Every candidate has a different preparation journey, and performance in mock examinations does not necessarily determine performance in the actual test. Aspirants should avoid engaging in last-minute discussions that trigger self-doubt and instead focus on their individual preparation.

Avoid last-minute information overload

The final day should not be spent consuming multiple preparation strategies, watching lengthy revision videos or following unverified examination predictions. Too much information at this stage can create confusion and disrupt an aspirant's existing approach. Candidates should trust the preparation they have undertaken over the preceding months. Revisiting familiar strategies and maintaining a positive outlook is far more productive than attempting to incorporate entirely new methods at the last minute.

The final 24 hours should therefore be treated as a period of consolidation rather than intensive preparation. Aspirants must resist the temptation to overwork, prioritise their physical and mental well-being, organise their examination essentials and approach the test with confidence. Ultimately, the objective is not to do more in the final few hours but to ensure that the effort invested over several months is reflected in one's performance. Walk into the examination hall well-rested, prepared and ready to give your best.

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CAT 2026: Preparation tips to follow to score cent percentile