CAT 2025 dress code for male and female candidates; What to wear and to avoid - details CAT 2025 dress code: The candidates who will appear for CAT need to follow proper dress codes. Check dress codes for male and female candidates.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) will be held on November 30, the B-school entrance is scheduled to be held in three shifts- shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The candidates who will appear for CAT need to follow proper dress codes. Here are the dress codes for male and female candidates.

CAT 2025 dress codes for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

CAT 2025 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

CAT 2025 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CAT exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates should report by 8 am, for the 12:30 pm shift, the candidates should report between 11:30 am to 12 noon, report by 4 pm for the 4:30 pm shift

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IIM CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read: