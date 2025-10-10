Can Maharashtra's push for co-education scraps gender inequality in society? Experts' take The move as per the Maharashtra education department is to foster "an environment of equality, mutual understanding and respect" among students that will help them to develop social and communication skills. Check experts' take

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government will no longer grant permission to all-boys, all-girls schools, the move as per the education department is to foster "an environment of equality, mutual understanding and respect" among students that will help them to develop social and communication skills.

Also, schools having separate boys and girls sections within the same premises will now be merged and converted into co-educational institutions. "Co-education also promotes balanced participation in academics and activities. Running co-educational schools is in line with the times, with the aim of preventing the development of gender discrimination in children at the school age and ensuring that boys and girls get the opportunity to study together and develop their personalities,” the education department statement read.

India TV Digital had a word with experts in education domain to understand their views on Maharashtra government's push for co-education. According to Sunitha Nambiar, CEO, Manav Rachna International Schools, "Maharashtra's move to champion co-education is a profound step forward. Schools are a microcosm of the society we live in and should prepare our students to live in a society that is diverse. By dissolving all-boys and all-girls schools, we do more than just change classroom dynamics; we prepare a generation for the real world. This policy recognises that equality is a lesson best learned young. Providing students the forum to play, work, learn and collaborate, irrespective of gender, dismantles ingrained stereotypes and normalises communication and interaction between genders from an early age. This isn't merely an educational reform; it's a vital social one, cultivating a foundation of empathy and shared perspective that will shape more equitable workplaces, homes, and communities for all future citi

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal, Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini, Delhi- "Maharashtra’s move to scrap single-gender schools and introduce co-education is a progressive step toward real-world learning and gender equality. Schools are not just for academics—they’re where values, empathy, and mutual respect are built. By learning together, boys and girls can better understand each other’s perspectives, break stereotypes, and grow into balanced, respectful citizens. True equality begins in classrooms that reflect the diversity and cooperation of real life."

Faiza Mirza, Chief Operating Officer (COO), WACE India- "Maharashtra’s decision to transition towards co-education reflects a forward-looking approach to education reform. Beyond equality, it is about equipping students with the interpersonal and social skills essential for success in today’s interconnected world. When young learners study and collaborate across genders, they develop respect, empathy, and teamwork - qualities that extend far beyond classrooms. This is how education evolves from being informative to truly transformative."