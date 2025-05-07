Cabinet approves 11,828.79 crore to expand infra, academic capacity of five IITs | Details here The Union Cabinet has today approved the proposal for the expansion of the academic and infrastructure capacity of five new Indian Institutes of Technology (IlTs), which were set up in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has approved two initiatives to boost infrastructure facilities at five new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and upgrade the capacity of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), which were set up in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka.

Rs 11,828.79 crore for IITs expansion

According to the government statement, the total cost for the proposed expansion has been pegged at Rs 11,828.79 crore for four years from 2025-26 to 2028-29. These IITs are located in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Palakkad in Kerala, Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Jammu in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and Dharwad in Karnataka. The Cabinet also approved the creation of 130 faculty posts at the level of professor in these IlTs. Soon, five new state-of-the-art research parks will be introduced to strengthen industry-academia linkage.

Student strength is expected to increase

"Student strength in these IITs will be increased by more than 6,500 in the next four years with enhancement of 1,364 students in first year, 1,738 students in second year, 1,767 students in third year and 1,707 students in fourth year across Under Graduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) and PhD programmes put together," the statement said. "On completion of construction, these five IITs shall be able to cater to 13,687 students as against the current student strength of 7,111, i.e. an increase of 6,576 students. With this increase in the total number of seats, more than 6,500 students will now be able to fulfil their aspirations of studying in the most prestigious and sought-after educational institutions in the country,” it added, reported PTI.

"This will foster nation-building by creating a skilled workforce, driving innovation, and boosting economic growth. It enhances social mobility, reduces educational inequality, and strengthens India's global position."

Direct employment is to be generated

Direct employment will be generated through the hiring of faculty, administrative staff, researchers, and support personnel to manage the increased number of students and facilities.

Also, the expansion of IIT campuses stimulates local economies by generating demand for housing, transportation, and services, the statement added. The announcement for their expansion was made in Union Budget for 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The academic session of IlTs at Palakkad and Tirupati started in 2015-16, and that of the remaining three in 2016-17 from their temporary campuses. These IITs are now functioning from their permanent campuses.

(With Inputs from PTI)