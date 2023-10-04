Cabinet approves proposal of setting up Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to set up a central tribal university in Telangana. The proposal to establish a tribal university in Telangana has been approved in the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, October 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the university in Mulugu during his visit to poll-bound Telangana on October 1.

The prime minister stated that the new tribal university would be named after the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, who worshipped in Telangana. The varsity will be established with a budget of Rs. 900 crore.

According to an official statement, the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction in parliament a bill, the Central Universities (Amendment), Bill, 2023, further amends the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu district in the state of Telangana as provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014.

The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the state but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture, and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the state, said the government. The formation of this new university will create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances.

