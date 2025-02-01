Budget 2025: Internet for all schools and health centres, 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in 5 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/PIXABAY Internet to be available in all schools and health centres

Budget 2025-26: While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that broadband connectivity will be provided in all government primary and secondary schools, as well as primary healthcare centres in rural areas.

50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in 5 years

Apart from this, the finance minister has announced that 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in the next five years to cultivate scientific temper in young minds. The government will set five national centres for skilling with global expertise. Besides, the government will launch the Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme to provide a digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education.

What is Atal?

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Modi government's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country. The mission has been set up under the Niti Aayog following the finance minister's declaration in the 2015 Budget speech. ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills. The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

