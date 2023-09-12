BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended till September 22, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024 registration last date extend

BSEB Class 10th Exam Form 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for Bihar Board Class 12th exam for 2023-24 academic session. Students who have not yet filled the application form can register online for the BSEB 12th exam 2024 through the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar board has made it mandatory for BSEB Class 10th and 12th students to register 75 percent attendance throughout the academic session 2023-24. In case a student is facing difficulties in filling the online examination form or depositing the fee, they can contact the helpline number 0612-2230039.

BSEB Class 10th Exam Form 2024

Earlier on September 4, the Bihar board released the matric (class 10) exam form for board exam 2024. Students can fill the online application form through the official website of the board till September 17.

BSEB will soon release the Bihar Board class 10th, 12th datesheet on its website. The board usually conducts the annual exams in the month of February and declares results by March end.

The board has also extended the registration for Class 9th students for Matriculation Annual Examination, 2025. Students will be able to complete their application process by September 18, 2023.