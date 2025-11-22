BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th dummy admit card 2026 out; Direct links to download BSEB matric, inter dummy admit card 2025: The BSEB matric, inter dummy admit card is available for download on the official websites- exam.biharboardonline.org, intermediate.biharboardonline.com respectively. Know how to download BSEB Class 10 and 12 dummy admit card.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the secondary (Class 10) and inter (Class 12) dummy admit card. The BSEB matric, inter dummy admit card is available for download on the official websites- exam.biharboardonline.org, intermediate.biharboardonline.com respectively.

BSEB released the dummy admit card before the issuance of final admit card, which is one of the essential document to appear for the exam. BSEB has also opened the correction window till November 27, the students who wish to make corrections in any of the document provided can do it through the official portal.

Students should check name, parent's name, date of birth, subjects, photograph, signature, exam centre details properly, and if they found any kind of error in the data, the should report discrepancies immediately to their schools. The schools should verify and submit correction requests through the official BSEB portal.

BSEB Matric (Class 10) matric dummy admit card link- exam.biharboardonline.org

BSEB intermediate (Class 12) intermediate dummy admit card link- intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric, inter dummy admit card 2025: How to download

To download BSEB Matric, inter dummy admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites and click on Class 10 and 12 dummy admit card PDF link. Enter college code, registration number, student faculty and date of birth. BSEB Matric, inter dummy admit card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB Matric, inter dummy admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSEB matric, inter exams, please visit the official websites- exam.biharboardonline.org, intermediate.biharboardonline.com.