Board exams postponed in several cities of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, check full list

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board postponed the annual and board examinations in the snow-hit regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi in Chamba district until March 8 due to incessant heavy snowfall and rain. Owing to the harsh weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days, roads and pathways in Pangi of Chamba district and Lahaul-Spiti district have been severely damaged, leading to the closure of several routes.

As a result, the question papers and other examination materials for the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board's annual examinations for classes eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12 could not be delivered to the regions, the officials said.

They said that considering the difficulties faced by students, the school board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to begin on March 4 in the affected areas until March 8.

List Of Exams Postponed

Class 8 (SOS): Himachal's Folk Culture and Yoga, Sanskrit, Drawing, Home Science, Music, Punjabi, Urdu

Class 9: Mathematics, Social Science

Class 10 (Regular & SOS): Hindi, Music, Financial Literacy, English

Class 11: English, Public Administration, Geography

Class 12: Economics, Physics, Public Administration, Financial Literacy, English

However, in the rest of the state, the board exams will proceed as per the original schedule from March 4, the officials added.

"If weather conditions improve and examination materials reach the affected regions, exams will be conducted after March 8, simultaneously with the remaining exams in the state. Revised dates for postponed exams in Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti will be announced accordingly", Board Secretary Vishal Sharma said.

Further updates on rescheduled exams will be provided based on weather conditions and logistical arrangements, the officials said.

In 2025, approximately 1.95 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, with the number of examination centers increased from 2,250 last year to 2,300 this year.