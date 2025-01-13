Board Exam 2025: MP government targets perfect pass percentage for 10th, 12th by 2030

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Board Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of achieving a perfect pass percentage for students appearing in the 10th and 12th board exams by 2030. This announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday during the event ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission. He expressed joy over the mission's launch coinciding with the National Youth Day, celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth ceremony.

''I am happy that our government has started the Yuva Shakti Mission today. The thought behind it is that if the youth is capable and well-educated, then definitely Swami Vivekananda's prediction, that the 21st century will belong to India, will come true,''CM Yadav said.

''Our government has been working from the beginning to bring change in the lives of youth, farmers, poor and women...We had taken a target for 100 per cent passing results for students appearing in the 10th and 12th examinations by 2030 and later government will be ready to make things available for them in whichever sectors they want to proceed in their lives. I hope that this mission which is being launched on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to make youth self-sufficient and independent will be a success,'' he added.

What is Yuva Shakti Mission Programme?

Yuva Shakti Mission Programme is an initiative for empowering Yuva Shakti. This mission aims to empower young people by providing resources and opportunities for education, skill development, and community service. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the programme on January 12 by lighting a lamp and paying floral tribute to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. During the event, he also unveiled the logo of the Yuva Shakti Mission, which is based on the mission's motto of 'Atma Deepo Bhava: - Samvad, Samarthya, Samriddhi'.

Key goals

This initiative aims to foster youth-oriented activities and consolidate them into a coordinated platform for the socio-economic development of the state's youth. This initiative is linked to three key goals. The first goal is to ensure that the income level of every youth meets or exceeds the rate of a minimum-skilled category worker. The second is striving to ensure that every youth completes education up to Class 12. The third goal is to encourage youth participation in social initiatives for the betterment of society. According to the release, the mission aims for 70 per cent participation by 2030.

