BITSAT admit card 2026 at bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in; how to download, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) admit card 2026 link is bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in, the candidates can check and download BITSAT hall ticket on the official website - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in. BITSAT hall ticket will be available for download on the official portal - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in, once released. BITSAT hall ticket login credentials are - application number, password. BITSAT is scheduled to be held on April 15 and 16, 2026.

The candidates can check and download BITSAT hall ticket 2026 on the official website - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in. To download BITSAT hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in and click on BITSAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. BITSAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download. Save BITSAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in

Click on BITSAT hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

BITSAT hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BITSAT admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BITSAT hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

BITSAT exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on BITSAT exam 2026, please visit the official website - bits-pilani.admissions.ac.in.