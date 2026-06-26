Bihar Police constitutes SIT to investigate real-life 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam in NEET re-exam

Patna:

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has constituted a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate real-life 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam in NEET re-exam 2026 held on Sunday, June 21. As per sources, a DIG-rank officer has been entrusted with the command of the investigation. The SIT comprises one SP, five DSPs, and five inspectors.

What's the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam?

A case of alleged exam fraud has come to light during the NEET UG 2026 re-examination in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. Despite strict security arrangements and a seven-layer monitoring system, authorities uncovered an alleged racket and arrested thirty people who were reportedly appearing in the examination on behalf of candidates.

As per the sources, the code number assigned to the 'Munna Bhai' (impostor) candidates in the NEET re-examination was '220'. The genuine candidate would undergo biometric verification in a vehicle parked approximately 100 meters away from the exam center, while the dummy candidate was required to state this code word to the biometric staff present inside the center.



Once the code '220' was mentioned, the biometric staff member would immediately understand that the genuine examinee had already undergone biometric verification outside, and the person standing before him was a dummy candidate or a 'solver'. The staff member involved in the scheme would merely go through the motions of performing the biometric check on the dummy candidate using a laptop—simply to avoid raising questions or arousing suspicion—before allowing him to enter, said sources.

What's the investigations revealed?

According to officials, several of the arrested individuals claimed during preliminary questioning that they were associated with medical colleges. Sources indicated that some of them are reportedly students of institutions such as Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, and other medical institutions, including some in Delhi.

Authorities are currently verifying their identities, educational records and other documents to establish their exact backgrounds and roles in the case. One of those arrested has been identified as Arpit Raj, a fourth-year MBBS student of ANMMCH, Gaya. Investigators are continuing to question him regarding the alleged racket.

The NEET UG re-examination was conducted at four centres in Lakhisarai district Kendriya Vidyalaya Kiul, Government High School Hasanpur, KRK High School and DIET Lakhisarai. During intensive verification checks, seven alleged solver candidates were caught at Kendriya Vidyalaya, one at Hasanpur High School and another at KRK High School.

Officials became suspicious after photographs and fingerprints failed to match the records of the registered candidates. Further verification allegedly revealed that those detained were writing the examination on behalf of other aspirants.

SDPO Shivam Kumar said evidence was being collected against the accused and efforts were underway to identify others linked to the network. The role of the private agency responsible for biometric attendance has also come under the scanner.

Police sources said some of the alleged impersonators were able to enter examination centres despite incomplete biometric verification. This has raised questions about possible lapses or involvement of agency personnel.

As a result, seven employees linked to the biometric verification process have been detained and are being questioned at a separate location. Investigators are trying to determine whether the irregularities were part of a larger, pre-planned operation.

Interstate solver gang angle being investigated

Investigating agencies suspect that an organised interstate solver gang may be operating behind the alleged fraud. Police are examining how much money may have changed hands between the original candidates and the individuals who appeared in their place. Mobile phones, documents and digital records seized from the accused are also being analysed for evidence. Officials believe the investigation could reveal a wider network extending beyond Bihar. Following reports of the alleged fraud, District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar, SDO Prabhakar Kumar and SDPO Shivam Kumar personally visited the examination centres and reviewed the situation.

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