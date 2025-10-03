Bihar government doubles student scholarships for Classes 1 to 10 ahead of election Students in grades 1 to 4 will now receive a scholarship of Rs 1,200 instead of 600, 5 to 6 to receive a scholarship of Rs 2,400 and 7 to 10 to receive an increased amount of Rs 3,600.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced to double scholarship amount provided to students studying in Classes 1 to 10 in all primary, middle and secondary schools of Bihar. The scholarships provided under the Chief Minister Boys and Girls Scholarship Scheme have been increased as follows-

Students in grades 1 to 4 will now receive a scholarship of Rs 1,200 instead of 600

Students in grades 5 to 6 will now receive a scholarship of Rs 2,400 instead of 1,200

Students in grades 7 and 8 will receive an increased amount of Rs 3,600 instead of 1,800

Students in grades 9 and 10 will receive an increased amount of Rs 3,600 from 1,800.

Earlier, the chief minister announced that the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed youths who have graduate degrees for a period of two years under 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana'. Earlier, this scheme was applicable for unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only.

What are the eligibility criteria?

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, "I am pleased to inform that under the state government's seven resolves programme, the previously operated 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana' has now been expanded. Under this, the benefit of the Self-Help Allowance Scheme, which was previously being provided to intermediate-passed youth, has now been extended to unemployed graduate youth who have passed in arts, science, and commerce."

"Graduate-passed youth in the 20-25 age group who are not pursuing any studies anywhere, are striving for jobs/employment, do not have any self-employment, or have not obtained government, private, or non-government employment, will also be paid the Chief Minister's Resolves Self-Help Allowance at the rate of Rs 1000 per month for a maximum of two years."