Bihar Budget 2025: Govt allocates 60,954 crore for education, increases scholarship amount to Rs 2,000 The Bihar government has allocated Rs 60,954 crore for education. Apart from this, the government has also increased the scholarship amount for students from backward classes and extremely backward through various schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary presented a budget of Rs 3.15 lakh crore in the Assembly, which is higher than the previous Budget of Rs 2,79 lakh crore. While presenting the budget, Choudhary Said that the state government will spend 60,954 crores on education, of which, Rs 57,207.45 crore for the revenue section and Rs 3,757.42 crore for the Capital Section.

Scholarship increased

The government has also increased the scholarship amount for students from backward classes and extremely backward through various schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Apart from this, the government has allocated Rs 20,335 crore for the health sector, while Rs 17,831 crore for the home department, which is responsible for law and order, improvement which has been the most talked about achievement of the NDA government.

Focus on women's empowerment and job creation

In keeping with the government’s push for women’s empowerment, the budget has proposed the setting up of a ‘Mahila haat’ (women’s marketplace) in Patna, besides “pink toilets” in all districts and “pink buses” in major cities. The government said women will get 33 per cent of reservation in the jobs of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation.

Special bus services for women will start

Choudhary said that the government will start a special bus service for women in the major cities of the state. "The drivers and conductors in these buses will also be women. Training centers will be established in the major cities of the state and trainers too will be women. The trainers in these centres will also be women," he added.

The government has also announced that hostels will be set up for working women in major cities. The government has also said that the women constables will be posted near police stations and housing facilities will also be provided to them.