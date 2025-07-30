Schools closed in Bhopal today: District Collector orders holiday for students amid heavy rainfall Bhopal weather update: Although students have been granted a day off due to the inclement weather, teachers are still expected to be present at their schools as usual. Furthermore, any scheduled examinations or assessments will continue as planned.

Bhopal:

The Bhopal District Administration swiftly responded on Tuesday (July 29) to heavy rainfall by announcing a precautionary school closure on Wednesday (July 30). The District Collector issued an official order declaring a holiday for all schools in Bhopal due to concerns for student safety amidst relentless downpours.

Holiday for all government and private schools

The directive applies universally to all educational institutions, regardless of their board affiliation. This includes government schools, private schools, and those affiliated with CBSE and ICSE. The order specifies that there will be no classes from Nursery to Class 12 on Tuesday, July 30.

Student safety holds top priority

The decision was taken considering the well-being and safety of students, as moving around the city became risky owing to flooding and potential hazards caused by heavy rain. The administration emphasised that student safety remains their utmost priority.

Teachers to report, exams to continue

While students will remain at home, the order clearly states that teachers are required to attend school as usual. Additionally, any ongoing exams or assessments will proceed according to schedule, ensuring minimal disruption to the academic calendar.

Duration of the order and further steps

Currently, the holiday is declared for one day- July 30. The administration noted that if heavy rainfall continues, the closure may be extended further to ensure continued safety. Parents and students are advised to stay updated via official channels.

Official communication and directives

The District Education Officer, NK Ahirwar, signed the order, ensuring immediate effect and circulation to all relevant authorities. Copies of the order were sent to various officials and educational heads across the district for information and necessary action.

Community advised to stay alert

With weather conditions unpredictable, the district authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritise safety. They also assured the public that timely updates will be provided if there are any changes to the situation.

