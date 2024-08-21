Bharat Bandh: Will schools, and colleges remain open in THESE cities? Check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court order, which they have said will harm the basic principles of reservation. In a landmark verdict on August 1, the Supreme Court held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them. The apex court, however, made it clear that states have to make sub-classification on the basis of "quantifiable and demonstrable data" of backwardness and representation in government jobs and not on "whims" and as a matter of "political expediency".

While the bandh has evoked mixed responses from across the country, there were minor instances of violence in Bihar, Rajasthan. As per media reports, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, petrol pumps will be functional despite the call for Bharat Bandh.

While the bandh is expected to disrupt public transport and private offices, emergency services, including ambulances, will remain operational.

Rajasthan is most affected due to which the schools and coaching classes in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Bharatpur are set to remain shut. According to reports, that nearly 10-12 teachers of a government schools in Todabheem of Gangapur City have given a group/combined application seeking an off on August 21, 2024.

As per media reports, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, petrol pumps will be functional despite the call for Bharat Bandh.