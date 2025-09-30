Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last date to apply today at azimpremjifoundation.org; Details here Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course.

New Delhi:

The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 registration will be closed today, September 30 on the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org. The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 is being offered to eligible girl students from economically weaker sections (EWS) who are studying in government schools. The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course.

Eligibility

The students need to pass both 10th and 12th as regular students from government schools to be eligible for the scholarship programme. The students should get admission in first year of a degree or diploma programme.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: How to apply at azimpremjifoundation.org

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025. To apply candidates need to visit the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org and click on Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 registration link. Enter key details in the application form and upload the required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Azim Premji Scholarship application form PDF and take a print out.

Azim Premji Scholarship Registration 2025: Steps to apply at azimpremjifoundation.org

Visit the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org

Click on Azim Premji Scholarship application process link

Enter key details in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save Azim Premji Scholarship application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Documents required

The candidates need to upload-

Passport-sized photograph Aadhaar card Class 10 and 12 marksheets Scanned image of the passbook.

Scholarship amount

The scholarship amount for Azim Premji Scholarship is Rs 30,000 throughout the course duration.

For details on Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, please visit the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org.