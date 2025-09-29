The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 is being offered to eligible girl students from economically weaker sections (EWS) who are studying in government schools. The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course. Candidates can apply for Azim Premji Scholarship on the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org till September 30.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last date to apply, eligibility, scholarship amount, details
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course. Candidates can apply for Azim Premji Scholarship on the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org till September 30.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
How PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup trophy after India vs Pakistan final? Watch
-
'Aap gussa ho rahe ho': Suryakumar Yadav shuts down Pakistan journalist over baseless question
-
Indian players hilariously mock Abrar Ahmed's celebration after Asia Cup title triumph | Watch
-
Shirish Chandra Murmu appointed new RBI deputy governor for three years: Who is he?
Advertisement
Advertisement