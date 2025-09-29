Advertisement
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last date to apply, eligibility, scholarship amount, details

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course. Candidates can apply for Azim Premji Scholarship on the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org till September 30.

New Delhi:

The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 is being offered to eligible girl students from economically weaker sections (EWS) who are studying in government schools. The scholarship amount is Rs 30,00 and will be directly credited into the beneficiary’s bank account throughout the duration of their course. Candidates can apply for Azim Premji Scholarship on the official website- azimpremjifoundation.org till September 30. 

