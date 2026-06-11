At 19, 'HE' got a job at IIT Kanpur; meet hacker Nisarga Adhikary who exposed CBSE portal flaws

New Delhi:

The 19-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary got a job at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur), he is one of the youngest to get a role at the country's premium IITs. Nisarga who made headlines after his claims of security flaws in CBSE's digital system appointed as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Threat Intelligence Engineer at C3iHub, the technology innovation hub at IIT Kanpur.

Nisarga Adhikary's role in IIT Kanpur

I am excited about the job as this will be the first time I will be working in a security-focused role, he said. The young researcher started coding when he was just six or seven. He passed Class 12 exam this year. Nisarga was approached by IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal after reading his blog on CBSE portal flaws. Nisarga Adhikary has been appointed as an engineer in our cybersecurity team, he is among the youngest to get a role in the institute, the director said, as reported by HT.

How did Nisarga Adhikary come to limelight?

The young cyber researcher came to limelight after he flagged flaws in CBSE portals. Nisarga highlighted the technical glitches in CBSE portal in a series post on X. "CBSE people didn't configure their AWS bucket properly and now we can paginate & enumerate all their media which has 2026 answersheets & question papers. ListObjectsV2 works without any auth and the bucket root is listable too — anyone on the internet can download any scanned booklet — across institutions. Multiple institutions are using the same bucket, insanely insecure," his X post reads.

Following his claim, CBSE admitted that there are security flaws in CBSE portal. "We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up. The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out.

We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly. We request any others to reach out to our security teams at secy-cbse@nic.in for any further inputs," read CBSE's post on X.

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