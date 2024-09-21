Assam: School timings in Dibrugarh district changed due to heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Assam: School timings in Dibrugarh changed due to heatwave.

Assam news: The school timings in Assam's Dibrugarh district are being changed due to the ongoing heatwave, with classes set to start at 8:00 am from today (September 21). The new timings will take effect from Saturday and Remain in place until further notice.

"Timings will be changed for all government and private schools in view of the rising heatwave in the district, instructions are given to begin the classes early, from 8:00 am onwards," said Dibrugarh District Commissioner.

Timings changed in Kamrup, Cachar

School timings in Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar districts are being adjusted due to the ongoing 'heatwave', with classes set to start at 7:30 am, according to official orders issued on Friday (September 20).

The new timings will take effect from Saturday and will remain in place until further notice. In both the districts, schools hours will start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 pm, the notice said, adding it will be applicable for all state government, central government and private schools.

Heads of institutions are required to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms, ensure students have access to sufficient drinking water, and provide adequate water facilities.

The order for Kamrup Metropolitan district was issued by the office of the district elementary education officer-cum-district mission coordination, Sarba Siksha Abhijan, Assam, in consultation with the district commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan.

Cachar district magistrate Mridul Yadav, in his order, said "preventive measures have been put in place to ensure the health and well-being of students amidst the current heatwave".

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday reached 38 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal for this time of year, while the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

In Silchar, the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, with a minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees higher than usual.