Guwahati:

The Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 exam dates 2026 have been announced. The HSLC exam will begin on February 25 and HS exam is scheduled to commence on March 12, 2027. The HSLC exam will begin on February 25 and HS exam is scheduled to commence on March 12, 2027.

The HSLC exam will commence with Hindi on February 25 and conclude with Maths on March 16. Both the Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in two shifts; from 9 am to 12 noon and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam HSLC, 10th time table 2027

Exam Dates Papers February 25 Hindi February 26 Advanced Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Sanskrit (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E), Nepali (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E) March 1 MIL/ English March 2 Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITES NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E),

Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E), Beauty & Wellness NSQF (E), Automotive NSQF (E), Electronics & Hardware NSQF (E, Agriculture & Dairy Worker NSQF (E), Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing,

NSQF (E). Manipuri (E), Santhali (E)

March 5 Social Science March 8 English

March 9 Music (E), Dance (E), Wood Craft (E), Home Science (E) , Fine Art (E), Garment Designing (E) March 12 Science March 13 Yoga & Physical Education (E), Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (E), Telecom NSQF (E), Food Processing NSQF (E), Media & Entertainment NSQF (E), Power NSQF (E) . Assamese(E) March 16 General Mathematics.

Assam HS Time Table 2027

Exam Dates Papers March 12 English March 13 Entrepreneurship Development

March 15 MIL / Alternative English

March 16 Economic Geography/ Fine Arts

March 17 Economics

March 18 Music Group, Computer Science and Application

March 19 Artificial Intelligence/ Bihu, Multimedia And Web Technology March 20 Business Studies, Chemistry / Education March 24 Physics /Accountancy / Political Science March 25 Skill (Group A)/ Community Science March 27 Biology/ Insurance / History March 29 Psychology, Logic and Philosophy

March 30 Arabic/ Persian / Sanskrit/ Tai Language, Advanced Languages

March 31 Skill (Group B), Mathematics April 1 Anthropology / Sales Management and Advertising

April 2 Business Mathematics and Statistics / Geography April 3 Swadesh Adhyayan, Statistics

April 5 Geology/ Sociology, Finance / Financial Literacy

How to download Assam HSLC, HS time table 2027

The students can check and download Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2027 PDF. To check Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule 2027 PDF, students need to visit the official websites of the Assam Board. For HSLC exam schedule 2027, students need to click on Assam 10th date sheet PDF link at sebaonline.org, while for HS exam schedule, students need to click on 12th date sheet PDF link at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2027 PDF will be available for download, save Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites

Click on Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2027 PDF link

Assam HSLC, HS exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Assam HSLC, HS date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

For details on Assam HSLC, HS time table 2027, please visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16; check date sheet