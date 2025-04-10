Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 not to be declared today | Here's what CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said As per reports, the result drafting process is currently in its final stages, and the much-awaited Class 10 results will be declared anytime later this week, depending on the board's internal review and approval.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The wait for the Assam HSLC Result 2025 continues, as the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will not declare results on Thursday. Putting speculations to rest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took X to inform students and parents that the SEBA HSLC Result 2025 will not be released on April 10. "I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient," he stated.

As per reports, the result drafting process is currently in its final stages, and the much-awaited Class 10 results will be declared anytime later this week, depending on the board's internal review and approval. Once ready, the official announcement will be made during a press conference to be conducted by the SEBA Chairman, with the state education minister also expected to be present at the event. Following the press briefing, the SEBA HSLC Result 2025 link will go live on the board's official portals — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, SEBA Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Candidates can download SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

Where to check results?

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaresults.sebaonline.org

How to download SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 once declared?

Visit the official website of SEBA, results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Navigate the link to the 'SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, and captcha code.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 for future reference.

Details of last year's result

Last year, SEBA Assam HSLC 2025 exams were held between February 15 and March 3, while the practical exams were conducted on January 21 and 22. The results were announced on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage last year was 75.7 per cent. The performance of boys was slightly better with 77.28%, while girls recorded 74.41%. Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were the top-performing districts. Anurag Doloi from Jorhat was the 2024 topper with 593 marks.

