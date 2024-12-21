Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Ambedkar scholarship scheme for Dalit students in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal today (December 21) announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for the higher education of Dalit students in the national capital. Kejriwal stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world.

Government employees from the Dalit community can also avail of this scholarship. Addressing a public event, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."

He added that this scholarship is a response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.

"We are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar by announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship," he said.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted and made fun of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. Crores of people who love Ambedkar were deeply pained, the former Delhi chief minister said at the AAP headquarters.

Ambedkar had said education was the way forward and secured a PhD from the US against all odds, Kejriwal told media. The scholarship is a response to the insult meted out by the BJP to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the AAP chief added.

"Under the scheme, any Dalit student from Delhi will be able to receive education in foreign universities. If they get admission in any such university, the Delhi government will bear the entire cost of their education, travel and accommodation," Kejriwal said.

Children of government employees will also be eligible for the scheme, he added, without elaborating how and when the scholarships would be given.

Ahead of the polls, due in February, the AAP supremo has promised Rs 2,100 per month to all adult women and free treatment of senior citizens at government and private hospitals if his party returns to power.