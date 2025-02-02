Are Delhi schools closed on February 5 due to Assembly elections? - details here

Are Delhi schools closed across the city?

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will be held on February 5 in a single phase, with results to be out on February 8. This has left many parents and students wondering whether schools and colleges would continue to function regularly or not. The Delhi authorities have already announced that all central government offices, including establishments in Delhi, will remain closed on the polling day. So the employees can exercise their democratic rights.

Additionally, all schools, and colleges in the national capital will remain closed. The authorities have announced the closure to ensure smooth election proceedings across the city.

As a normal practice followed in every election, schools, and colleges that are declared as polling booths are sometimes closed by the concerned educational institutions one day before the election day.

Jamia Middle School to remain closed for two days

In view of the Delhi elections, Jamia Milia Islamia has declared a holiday for two days on February 4 and 5 for its middle school. ''In light of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, the competent authority at @jmiu_official has announced that there will be holidays for both students and staff of Jamia Middle School on February 3 and 4, 2025. This decision has been made to facilitate the transfer of the school premises to the relevant authorities'', reads the official notice.

Read official notice here

What will remain open on polling day?

On polling day, all essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, etc will remain operational throughout the day. Most of the retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are also expected to remain open on election day.

Other than this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services on all lines will start at 4 AM on the polling day to facilitate voters and election staff. Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume. Similarly, the DTC will operate additional bus services on 35 routes from 4:00 AM, ensuring voters have ample options to reach polling stations.

Prabhat Rally to be conducted tomorrow

In order to spread awareness among voters for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, the Deputy Director of Education will organize a Prabhat Rally tomorrow February 3, 2025, at 9 AM. Students will march through nearby areas with banners and slogans, encouraging residents to cast their votes.

On January 31, the office of the District Election Officer, District South West, Government of NCT of Delhi issued a notice to the Deputy Director of Education for South West Delhi (Najafgarh) and West Delhi (Vikaspuri).