The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the hall ticket for the AP Inter exam 2026 soon. The AP Inter hall ticket for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) exams once released, will be available on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in for download. The AP Inter hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The AP Inter first year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 26, while second year exam from February 24 to March 23, 2026. The students who will appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 can follow these steps to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

Click on AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.