Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. AP Inter hall ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in Live Updates: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit card download link

  Live AP Inter hall ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in Live Updates: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit card download link

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live: The AP Inter hall ticket for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) exams once released, will be available on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in for download. AP Inter first year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 26.

AP Inter hall ticket 2026 download link, login credentials.
AP Inter hall ticket 2026 download link, login credentials. Image Source : bie.ap.gov.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the hall ticket for the AP Inter exam 2026 soon. The AP Inter hall ticket for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) exams once released, will be available on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in for download. The AP Inter hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth. 

The AP Inter first year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 26, while second year exam from February 24 to March 23, 2026. The students who will appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 can follow these steps to download the hall ticket. 

  • Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in 
  • Click on AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • AP Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF and take a print out. 

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. 

Live updates :AP Inter hall ticket 2026 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit card download link, login credentials

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:28 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP inter hall ticket link

    AP inter hall ticket link is bie.ap.gov.in. The students who will appear for BIEAP inter exams can check and download hall ticket on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AP Inter hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP inter admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:13 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP inter hall ticket login credentials

    BIEAP inter hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth. BIEAP inter admit card is likely to be released on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in today, February 12. 

    To download BIEAP inter admit card, students need to visit the official portal- bie.ap.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AP Inter hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP inter admit card PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:00 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP inter exam date 2026

    AP Inter first year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 26, while second year exam from February 24 to March 23, 2026. AP Inter hall ticket is likely to be released today, the students can check and download hal ticket PDF on the official portal- bie.ap.gov.in. 

  • 12:58 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BIEAP inter admit card 2026

    • Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in 
    • Click on AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • AP Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket PDF and take a print out. 
  • 12:57 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BIEAP inter hall ticket PDF

    BIEAP inter hall ticket link is bie.ap.gov.in. To download BIEAP inter admit card, students need to visit the official portal- bie.ap.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AP Inter hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP inter admit card PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 12:56 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP inter hall ticket at bie.ap.gov.in

    BIEAP inter hall ticket is likely to be available on the official portal- bie.ap.gov.in today, February 12. To download, students need to visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AP Inter hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP inter admit card PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP Inter hall ticket date

    AP Inter hall ticket is likely to be released on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in today, February 12. The students who will appear for BIEAP inter exams can check and download hall ticket on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AP Inter hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP inter admit card PDF and take a print out. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Andhra Pradesh Board Admit Card
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\