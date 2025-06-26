Amit Shah highlights rise of Indian languages in competitive exams: 'JEE, NEET, CUET now...' Amit Shah believes that the Hindi language cannot be the enemy of any Indian language. Hindi is a friend to all Indian languages, and together, Hindi and these languages can help us achieve our self-esteem goals. Scroll down to know more about what he said regarding the use of mother tongue in exams

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the increasing inclusion of Indian languages in competitive exams. While addressing the golden jubilee of the official language department in New Delhi, he said that competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET are now being taken in 13 languages. He further added that today, 95 per cent of candidates are appearing for constable recruitment exams in their regional languages. Earlier, candidates could only apply for constable recruitment in CAPF in English or Hindi, but the exams are now flexible and allow participation in 13 languages.

''Hindi is a friend of all languages''

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I believe from my heart that Hindi cannot be the enemy of any Indian language. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages, and Hindi and Indian languages together can take our self-esteem program to its ultimate goal..." He further says, ''There is no opposition to any language; there should not be opposition to any foreign language, but the insistence should be to glorify our language, there should be an insistence to speak our language, and there should be an insistence to think in our language..."

''We should get rid of the mentality of slavery''

He further added, ''We should get rid of the mentality of slavery. And until a person takes pride in his language, does not express himself in his language, we cannot be free from the mentality of slavery..."