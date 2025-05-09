Schools closed in Leh for two days amid India-Pakistan tensions, check when will classes resume? The district administration of Leh has closed all schools due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. According to the official announcement, the closure will last for two days.

New Delhi:

Due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Leh administration has decided to close schools for two days as a precautionary measure. According to officials, all schools in Leh will be closed on May 9 and 10. The Deputy Commissioner of Leh, Santosh Sukhdeva, emphasised the importance of vigilance and urged civilians to call 112 in case of any emergencies.

What was said in official notice?

The official notice states, "All government and private schools in the Leh district shall remain closed for the next two days.” This step has been taken because of the prevailing situation. All are requested to remain vigilant and contact 112 in case of any emergency.''

Meanwhile, all government and private schools of Baramulla, Kupwara, Sub-Division (Gurez) and schools falling in the proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed for two days, on 9th and 10th of May 2025. This move has been taken as a precautionary measure for the safety and well-being of the students and staff amid the rising border tensions.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

(With Inputs from PTI)