AISSEE 2026: Sainik School entrance exam registration for Class 6, 9 begins at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026 registration has started, the candidates can apply for AISSEE 2026 on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The last date to apply for AISSEE entrance exam 2026 is October 30, the application fee window will be closed on October 31. The AISSEE 2026 application correction window will be opened from November 2 to 4, 2025.

The application fee for the general/ OBC category candidates is Rs 850, while Rs 700 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST. To apply for AISSEE 2026, students need to visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE and click on AISSEE 2026 registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save AISSEE 2026 application fee and take a print out.

AISSEE 2026: How to apply at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AISSEE 2026 : Click Here to Register/Login'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Register yourself before proceeding to application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

AISSEE Exam Date 2026

AISSEE 2026 is likely to be held in the month of January 2026.

AISSEE paper pattern 2026

AISSEE 2026 paper consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs), the exam will be held in pen and paper mode. For admission to Class 6, the exam will be held in 13 mediums, the exam duration is 150 minutes. For admission to Class 9, the exam is scheduled to be held in English, duration is 180 minutes.

The Scheme/ duration/ medium/ syllabus of exam, eligibility criteria are available on the official websites- nta.ac.in, exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. Candidates are requested to fill the registration form carefully before applying, the exam fee need to be paid online through payment gateway, debit/ credit cards, net banking/ UPI, AISSEE 2026 notification mentioned.

AISSEE result Date 2026

AISSEE result 2026 will be announced within four to six week from the date of exam.

For any query or clarification, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.