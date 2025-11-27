AILET admit card 2025 out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; how to download AILET admit card 2025: AILET 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Know how to download AILET admit card at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

New Delhi:

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 admit card has been released, the candidates can check and download AILET hall ticket on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 14 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The candidates who will appear for AILET 2025 can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To download AILET admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. AILET hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save AILET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

AILET hall ticket 2025: How to download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on AILET admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

AILET hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save AILET admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AILET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AILET paper pattern

AILET paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions across three sections. Section-wise, Logical Reasoning section consists of 70 questions, English Language- 50 questions, Current Affairs & General Knowledge- 30 questions. The duration of AILET exam is 120 minutes.

AILET marking scheme

For every correct response, one mark will be awarded, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for incorrect response.

AILET exam centre guidelines 2025

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AILET exam 2025, please visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.