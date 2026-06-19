AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in soon; how to download, exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) BSc Nursing admit card 2026 will be available for download on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS BSc Nursing hall ticket login credentials are - Login ID, Password. AIIMS BSc Nursing exam is scheduled to be held on June 27.

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing hall ticket 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in

The candidates can check and download AIIMS BSc Nursing hall ticket on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. To download AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket PDF. Enter Login ID, Password as the required login credentials. AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download. Save AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket link

Use Login ID, Password as the required login credentials.

AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save AIIMS BSc Nursing exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

AIIMS BSc Nursing hall ticket PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, other details.

AIIMS BSc Nursing exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code for male aspirants

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress code for female aspirants

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on AIIMS BSc Nursing exam 2026, please visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

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