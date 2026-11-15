AIBE 22 admit card 2026 OUT at allindiabarexamination.com; how to download, login credentials

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 22) admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download AIBE 22 hall ticket on the AIBE's official portal - allindiabarexamination.com.

Meanwhile, the hall ticket for the candidates who will appear for Mumbai will be released very soon. The AIBE-22 hall ticket login credentials are - Login ID, Password. AIBE 22 exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, the exam will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

How to download AIBE 22 hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 22 hall ticket PDF. To download AIBE 22 hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 22 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- Login ID, Password. AIBE 22 hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download, save AIBE 22 admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 22 hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use Login ID, Password as the required login credentials

AIBE 22 hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save AIBE 22 admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 22 hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AIBE 22 paper pattern 2026

AIBE 22 will be held in offline format, the paper consists of 100 multiple-choice question (MCQ) of 100 marks. The duration of the paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes, the exam has no negative marking.

AIBE 22 exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the AIBE admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AIBE 22 exam 2026, please visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

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