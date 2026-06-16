NEET UG re-exam 2026: Govt bans Telegram till June 22 over NEET security concerns

New Delhi:

Ahead of NEET re-exam 2026, centre has banned Telegram message app till June 22. "A direction under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2020 restricting access to Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22," NTA release read.

The direction was issued following NTA and Ministry of Education's responses as over the preceding weeks, channels openly on the platform under names of "Paper Leaked NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia", "Ree NEET Mafiaa", others.

Earlier, NTA has launched a dedicated portal for students, parents, coaching institutes, and the public to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content, or fraudulent activities related to the NEET (UG)-2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

To ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of public examinations, NTA has enabled the platform for reporting fake websites, paper leak claims, and other suspicious activities related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

In a post on social media, the NTA stressed that no individual has access to the question paper before the examination and advised aspirants to rely only on official sources for updates. "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a 'leaked paper' offer, or someone posing as an NTA official, report it. We've got your back," the agency said.

What to report

The NTA has urged candidates to immediately report any suspicious activity related to the examination, including:

Unauthorised websites, social media accounts, or messaging channels claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper or answer key

Individuals or groups claiming to provide examination content, leaked papers, or guaranteed results in exchange for money or other consideration

Persons impersonating NTA officials, examination functionaries, or government representatives

Any other activity or content intended to mislead, defraud, or create panic among candidates and their families.

Where to report

The NTA has asked candidates to report suspicious activities through its dedicated reporting portal and reminded them to verify all examination-related information only through the official NTA and NEET websites.

"Users can submit details regarding the nature of the incident, the platform or channel where it was observed, the date and time of occurrence, and upload supporting evidence such as screenshots, links, or documents, wherever available," it said.

Also Read : NEET UG 2026 re-exam: NTA launches portal to report fake websites, paper leak claims