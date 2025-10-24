Advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey's educational qualifications; a St Stephen's alumnus - details Piyush Pandey educational qualifications: An advertising stalwart, Pandey did not have an academic degree in Advertising, he obtained Post Graduate degree in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi.

New Delhi:

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away this morning today, October 24 at the age of 70. Pandey had reportedly been in a coma for about a month before his death. An advertising stalwart, Pandey did not have an academic degree in Advertising, he obtained Post Graduate degree in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi.

Piyush Pandey's academic qualifications

He did his schooling from St. Xavier's School, Jaipur

Obtained Post Graduate degree in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Piyush Pandey's professional career

He began his journey in advertising in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) as a trainee account executive, later moving into the creative department. Over the years, he rose to some of the agency's top positions, including National Creative Director, Executive Chairman (India), and Global Chief Creative Officer.

The 70-year-old also designed many of the top advertising campaigns in India. This includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, when he created the slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.

Top advertising campaigns

Abki baar Modi sarkar - BJP 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign

Polio ad campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

Fevicol ad campaigns - Fevicol Bus, Fevicol Fish, fevicol sofa

Fevikwik ad campaigns such as "Todo Nahin, Jodo"

Googly Woogly Woosh - Ponds Ad (2010)

Chal Meri Luna

Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaigns like "kuch Khaas Hai"

Vodafone ad campaigns - Pug, ZooZoos

Asian Paints ad campaigns like "Har Ghar Kuch kehta Hai"

Campaigns for Indian tourism

Bell Bajao ad campaign

Anti-smoking campaign for the Cancer Patients Association

Rath Vanaspati

Fortune Oil

Google - Reunion

The Hindu

Gujarat Tourism campaigns

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara Song for National Integration campaign in 1988,

Born in 1955 in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Pandey is a Padma Shri awardee and the recipient of the LIA Legend Award, and is known as the soul of Indian advertising.