80-Hour weeks? IISc's new attendance policy faces students backlash; cite mental health concerns According to the new attendance system, the permanent and contractual staffs are required to work 40 hours a week, MTech and first-year PhD students are expected to spend at least 50 hours per week, PhD students are expected to work typically 70–80 hours per week.

New Delhi:

The newly introduced integrated attendance and parking system by the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has faced a huge uproar from students over mental health concerns. Through an internal communication addressing students and staff, Professor Mayank Shrivastava, chairperson ESE said that the new attendance system was introduced in response to repeated requests for flexibility in attendance, as per reports.

“The purpose of this new system is not rigidity, but to reinforce commitment towards work, while giving complete flexibility in choosing your working hours,” the letter stated. According to the new attendance system, the permanent and contractual staffs are required to work 40 hours a week, MTech and first-year PhD students are expected to spend at least 50 hours per week, PhD students are expected to work typically 70–80 hours per week.

Students cite mental health concerns

IISc's new attendance policy has caused a huge uproar among students. "The new attendance policy seems like corporate work culture which promotes long and toxic work culture. Research needs an independent mind and not a systematic mind," a student told India TV Digital.

Social media is also buzzed with IISc's new attendance policy. Anand Prabhakar, a research scholar on his LinkedIn post mentioned, "This is not happening in IISC only. The same thing is implemented in institutions like IITs and NITs. Where is freedom? Freedom is nowhere it is just shown in advertisements nowadays. Researchers are forced to work in a stressed environment. And we all know that research needs freedom and space, it takes time. One cannot just put a gun on the head and ask research Scholars to do research.

You will only see freedom in terms of religious practices, army politicisation in the national institutes and media which is creating hatred among students and scholars."