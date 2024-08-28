76 government schools closed in THIS state due to Ganga water level rises; check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 76 government schools closed in THIS state due to Ganga water level rises

Due to the water level in the Ganga River crossing the danger mark in the state capital, the Patna administration has ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas until August 31. This decision has been taken for the well-being of the students and parents. The official circular states that a total of 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed until August 31 due to the rising water level in the Ganga River.

76 government schools in 8 blocks to remain closed

According to the circular, the water level of the Ganga River is continuously rising, due to which a total of 76 government schools in 8 blocks of the district will remain closed till August 31.

Teacher swept away

The state government has also asked all District Magistrates to take a call on the closing of schools if a flood-like situation arose in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The order also comes close on the heels of a government school teacher falling into the Ganga near Patna and getting swept away by strong currents.

(Inputs from PTI)

