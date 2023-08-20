3 districts in Nagaland shut schools for a week due to rising cases of conjunctivitis

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Schools in nagaland's three districts will remain closed for seven days due to conjunctivitis outbreak

School shut in Nagaland, School closed in Nagaland: Amid the rising cases of conjunctivitis, three districts in Nagaland have decided to shut schools for a week from Monday. According to the officials, schools in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Nuiland will remain closed till August 26.

According to a news PTI agency report, An Assam Rifles personnel, who returned to Phek district from leave in July, reported the first case of conjunctivitis. The state program officer for the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) doctor Hoito Sema told PTI that the state has reported 1,006 cases Since July 1, which is the highest in recent history.

Kohima reported the second-highest number of cases with 198, followed by Dimapur with 721 and Mokokchung with 87. According to a state program officer, It is expected that the number of cases will rise as several district hospitals are yet to submit their reports.

According to separate orders issued by the deputy commissioners of Chumoukedima, Dimapur, and Niuland, the cases of conjunctivitis have been rising, especially among children, and after deliberation with officials of the Health Department and School Education Department. It has been decided that physical education classes will remain suspended in order to stop the spread of infections. However, the district commissioners urged the school authorities to explore options like online classes for the students during this period.

Thavaseelan K, the principal director of school education told PTI that the department will not be issuing a state-wide directive but that the DCs have the authority to halt physical education lessons in light of the circumstances in their districts.

Considering the severity of the situation in Dimapur, Sema along with his team assessed the state of affairs at the district hospital. Expressing hope that the closure of schools would help in reducing the cases, he said conjunctivitis is seasonal and is expected to be over when monsoon subsides.

Meanwhile, the All Nagaland Private Schools' Association (ANPSA) Central appealed to the Dimapur administration to revoke the order for the closure of schools, stating that schools in the district are not witnessing any unmanageable outbreak of conjunctivitis.

(With Inputs from PTI)