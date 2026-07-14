'13 days.. why are you not releasing UGC NET answer key?'; anxious candidates raise grievances on social media

New Delhi:

13 days have passed, the UGC NET aspirants are still waiting for their answer key to assess their performance in respective UGC NET papers. UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to 30, 2026. UGC NET answer key once released, will be available for download on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Why are you not releasing the provisional #Answer key of #UGCNET June 2026 Exam? 13 days have passed since the exam ended. Approx 10 lakh candidates are waiting," an user wrote on micro blogging platform - X.

"Judging by the speed of OMR scanning, it seems like the results should come out the very next day after the exam... So why does it get stuck for months or even years, man? And what's more, even for this June session's UGC-NET/JRF CBT, the answer key hasn't been released yet," another user wrote on X.

UGC NET paper leaked? Education Ministry orders probe

Several reports of paper leak in UGC NET Sociology exam held on June 30 is circulating online which allegedly claimed that nearly 90 questions of the 100-page PDF matched the actual paper. The question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Acting on allegations, the Education Ministry has directed NTA to investigate allegations of paper leak in UGC NET Sociology exam, sources said. India TV also tried to contact NTA on the same, however the officials did not respond to calls and messages.

Earlier, the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi referred to the report's claims that a 100-page PDF containing the NET question paper-setting material, allegedly accessible only to the National Testing Agency (NTA), was circulated ahead of the examination. According to the report shared by him, nearly 90 questions from the PDF reportedly matched the Sociology paper that was administered in the UGC-NET exam.

“Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them.The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

For details on UGC NET exam 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | 'Why is UGC NET answer key 2026 release delayed?'; anxious students urge NTA to release answer key