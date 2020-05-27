Image Source : FILE All schools and colleges in West Bengal to remain closed till June 30 (representative image)

All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till June 30, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee informed on Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken after several school buildings were damaged by cyclone Amphan in eight districts and there is also a possibility that some of the buildings may be used as quarantine centres for the migrant workers.

Earlier theWB government said that educational institute will remain closed till June 10.

Addressing the media, Chatterjee said that the rescheduled dates for Class 12 state boards exams will remain unchanged and they will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6 as announced last week.

He said the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has been asked to put in place all necessary precautions for holding the exams in 1,058 examination centres.

“If necessary, the buildings of some colleges can also be used for the higher secondary exams,” he added.

The cyclone has caused damage to 462 examination centres and alternative venues are being scouted, the minister said.

These affected exam centres are located in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

(With PTI inputs)

