Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th results 2021: Check release date and time

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2021: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams by July 31. Though there is no official confirmation yet, but reports suggest that the class 10, 12 results will be announced by July-end.

Once released, the candidates can check the results on the website- ubse.uk.gov.in. The class 10, 12 exams were earlier canceled due to the Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment set by the board.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Visit the website- ubse.uk.gov.in Click on result link for Class 10, 12 exams 2021 Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10, 12 exam results will be appeared on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

How to receive UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 via SMS

Candidates who had appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 can also receive their board result via SMS on their phone.

For class 10, type UK10ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263

For class 12, type UK12ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263

UBSE Results 2021: How to check via app

Students can check their UK Board class 10th and class 12th results 2021 via mobile app. For this, the candidates should download the official app from the Google play store and provide the required details.

For updates on class 10, 12 exam results, the candidates are advised to check the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

