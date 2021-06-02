Day after CBSE decision, Uttarakhand cancels Class 12 board exams

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI

Uttarakhand has cancelled Class 12 board examinations, education minister Arvind Pandey announced on Wednesday. The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations, giving relief to lakhs of students and parents.

So far, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana boards have cancellation of the Class 12 boards examinations in their respective states.

On Tuesday, the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While the alternative assessment criteria for the exams has not been finalised by the board yet, officials said, it is expected to be on similar lines as announced for Class 10 which took into account the performance of a student in various tests and exams through the year.

