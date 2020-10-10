UP schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from October 19

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued a notification to reopen 9 to 12 classes from October 19.

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued a notification to reopen schools for class 9 to 12 students from October 19 after six months of coronavirus lockdown. The classes will commence in two shifts and only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed to attend the class in a day to maintain social distancing.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also mentioned some conditions that are mandatory to be followed by all the state-run schools.

Written permission by the parents and guardian will be compulsory for students from class 9 to 12.

The decision comes after the Centre permitted States and UT governments to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutes from October 15.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the schools will be reopened by following the guidelines issued by Union Home Home Affairs.

