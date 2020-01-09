UPTET 2019 question paper leaked. Check details

Image Source : PTI UPTET 2019 question paper leaked in Prayagraj

The UPTET 2019 question paper has been leaked in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The Special Task Force of the state police has arrested 7 members of a gang in connection with the case. The UPTET 2020 examination was conducted on January 8, 2020, by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. Those arrested in the case include college principal, a broker, along with few mobile and SIM card dealers and are being questioned at the Civil Lines Police station.

The accused possessed mobile phones, pre-activated SIM cards and bluetooth devices through which they leaked the UPTET 2019 question papers. Some motor vehicles and cash worth Rs Rs. 4,11,000 have also been seized from those arrested in the scam.

Candidates who had appeared for the UPTET examination from Ghazipur have alleged they had seen the school principal assisting a student who was writing the exam.

UPTET 2019 exam

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 was scheduled to be conducted earlier on December 22, 2019, but was postponed for January 8, 2020, due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act and various strikes. Other than the paper leak, the students who were supposed to appear for the UPTET 2019 exam faced other challenges - like not being able to reach the examination center due to rains, unavailability of transportation and other resources.

UPTET 2019 answer key

Candidates should note that the UPTET 2019 provisional answer key is set to be released on January 14, 2020. Students will be allowed the re-evaluation of the answer keys after which the final answer key will be released by January 31, 2020.

UPTET 2019 results

The results of UPTET 2019 will be released on February 7, 2020.

