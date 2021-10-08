UPSC EPFO result 2021 declared; 1,337 candidates qualify for interview

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSC EPFO recruitment exam 2021 result has been declared today.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results on Friday (October 8) for the recruitment exam to Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). UPSC EPFO result 2021 can be checked at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As many as 421 vacancies for EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. A total of 1,337 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. UPSC conducted the EPFO written examination on September 5.

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in Click on the link for UPSC Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer results A new page will be displayed on the screen Check your results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF

Shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form (DAF). If any candidates fail to submit their DAF, then their candidature will be rejected. The link for DAF will be available at upsconline.nic.in.

